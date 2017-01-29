News for 2017-01-29

CFAN's 65th Anniversary
Storm Watch Cancellations
Celebrating Miramichi's own: Jason Barry

Events

More events...

Weather

Tonight
Flurries

Flurries
Min: -13°C
Monday
A mix of sun and cloud

A mix of sun and cloud
Max: -4°C
Monday Night
Clear

Clear
Min: -14°C

Current Temperature: -3.7°C

Environment Canada

Tidal Information

Cancellations

Cancellations